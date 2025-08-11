Liquor Delivery App Sparks Row Between Kerala BEVCO Chief and Excise Minister

A confrontation is arising between the Kerala State Beverages Corporation's chief, Harshita Attaluri, and Excise Minister M B Rajesh concerning a new initiative to deliver liquor through a mobile application.

Attaluri confirmed plans to implement an app allowing customers to order, pay, and receive liquor at their doorsteps, pending governmental approval. She emphasized that the application is nearing completion and will be launched in phases, initially allowing pickup from outlets without the need to queue.

However, Minister Rajesh countered her announcement, stressing that policy matters are Cabinet decisions. He reiterated that the current liquor policy does not permit online delivery. This disagreement highlights ongoing debates about modernizing distribution within existing regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)