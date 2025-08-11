Left Menu

Biometric Enrollment for Refugees in Mizoram Faces Challenges

Mizoram is conducting biometric enrollment for over 32,000 Myanmar refugees and nearly 3,000 Bangladeshis. The process, hindered by technical issues, has enrolled 1,947 refugees so far. Challenges include capturing data for refugees outside relief camps and those frequently moving between Mizoram and their home countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:29 IST
Biometric Enrollment for Refugees in Mizoram Faces Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant endeavor, Mizoram is conducting biometric enrollment of over 32,000 Myanmar nationals and nearly 3,000 refugees from Bangladesh seeking shelter in the state. Officials reported that the exercise, which started on July 28, is hindered by technical challenges and spotty internet connectivity in remote areas.

As of Friday, authorities successfully enrolled 1,947 refugees across 11 districts. However, capturing data for children attending schools outside the camps and refugees living in rented accommodations has posed major hurdles in the process. Efforts are being made to overcome these challenges to ensure successful enrollment.

Champhai district, hosting the highest number of Myanmar refugees, faced similar issues but is set to improve with newly sourced devices. The surge of refugees follows a 2021 military coup in Myanmar and a 2022 military operation in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts, drawing close ethnic communities to Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025