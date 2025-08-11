Biometric Enrollment for Refugees in Mizoram Faces Challenges

In a significant endeavor, Mizoram is conducting biometric enrollment of over 32,000 Myanmar nationals and nearly 3,000 refugees from Bangladesh seeking shelter in the state. Officials reported that the exercise, which started on July 28, is hindered by technical challenges and spotty internet connectivity in remote areas.

As of Friday, authorities successfully enrolled 1,947 refugees across 11 districts. However, capturing data for children attending schools outside the camps and refugees living in rented accommodations has posed major hurdles in the process. Efforts are being made to overcome these challenges to ensure successful enrollment.

Champhai district, hosting the highest number of Myanmar refugees, faced similar issues but is set to improve with newly sourced devices. The surge of refugees follows a 2021 military coup in Myanmar and a 2022 military operation in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts, drawing close ethnic communities to Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)