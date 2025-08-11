Judge Denies Release of Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Testimony

A judge has decided not to release the secret grand jury transcripts that contributed to the indictment of Jeffrey Epstein's former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

In his ruling, Judge Paul A. Engelmayer emphasized the importance of maintaining the confidentiality of grand jury proceedings, suggesting that public release could undermine the system's integrity. He expressed concern that making these documents public could harm future grand jury proceedings by discouraging witness cooperation.

Despite federal prosecutors' calls for transparency, aiming to quell public suspicion regarding Epstein's activities, the judge chose to keep the documents sealed. It is noted that the transcripts contained no novel evidence from non-law enforcement sources.

