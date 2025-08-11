Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Luxury Assets in Forex Case

The Enforcement Directorate has seized luxury vehicles, high-end watches, cash, and other valuables linked to a father-son duo involved in a forex case in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The ED's actions follow investigations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act regarding prior gold seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:13 IST
ED Cracks Down on Luxury Assets in Forex Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Luxury assets including four high-end cars and imported watches valued at Rs 1.5 crore were confiscated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after conducting fresh searches in a forex-related case. The seizures also included Rs 15 lakh in cash and other valuables, according to agency reports released on Monday.

The searches targeted properties connected to Mahendra Shah and his son, Megh Shah, in both Ahmedabad and Mumbai over two days. Mahendra Shah is a reputed share trader based in Mumbai. The ED has registered a complaint under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), which takes into account prior legal actions initiated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) regarding the seizure of 88 kgs of foreign gold.

According to the ED, the fresh swoop resulted in the confiscation of luxury vehicles such as a BMW X6M and Bentley Continental GT. Authorities also seized imported luxury watches from brands like Rolex and Cartier, financial documents, and cheque books linked to about 40 entities. Previous raids in April had resulted in a cash seizure amounting to Rs 23 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025