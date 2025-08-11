Left Menu

Trump's Federal Takeover: Washington D.C. Under New Security Measures

President Donald Trump announced federal control over Washington D.C.'s police and deployed the National Guard to enhance safety. While promising to address homelessness and crime, the move raises concerns over federal-state dynamics and the root causes of these issues. Around 500 federal officers are involved in the initiative.

Updated: 11-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:34 IST
Trump's Federal Takeover: Washington D.C. Under New Security Measures
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has announced that he is placing the Washington, D.C., police department under federal control and deploying the National Guard to augment the nation's capital's security. This decision reflects Trump's latest steps in bolstering his administration's tough-on-crime agenda.

Trump, via social media, assured that Washington would be "LIBERATED today" and vowed to halt the turmoil affecting innocent lives in the city. While federal authorities bolster efforts in Washington, the initiative poses questions about collaboration between federal and local entities and does not clearly resolve underlying factors of homelessness and crime.

Approximately 500 federal law enforcement officers are being positioned throughout Washington D.C., according to insiders. The collective effort includes officers from the FBI, ATF, DEA, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Marshals Service. The Justice Department, however, has not provided any further comments on the deployment.

