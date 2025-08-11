Protest Shuts Down Raighar: BJD Demands Justice for Nursing Student
Normal life in Raighar block, Odisha, was disrupted due to a 12-hour bandh called by the BJD to protest the alleged harassment and subsequent death of a nursing student. BJD demands Rs 1-crore compensation for the victim's family and justice against the accused, who remains unchecked by police.
- Country:
- India
A 12-hour bandh disrupted daily life in Raighar block of Odisha's Nabarangpur district on Monday. The protest, orchestrated by the BJD, pressed for justice following the tragic death of a nursing student who allegedly took her own life after enduring harassment.
From 6 am to 6 pm, normal activities halted as stores, markets, and transport services shut down, though emergency services remained active. BJD supporters blocked key roads, showcasing a collective call for accountability with flags and banners.
The regional party, supported by trade unions, demanded Rs 1-crore compensation for the victim's family. The student sadly passed away at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after an alleged stalking incident left her wantonly harassed, without police intervention, drawing widespread outrage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
