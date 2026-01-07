Alleged Sale and Harassment: Tribal Woman's Ordeal Unveiled

A disturbing incident has emerged from Maharashtra's Palghar district, where a 20-year-old tribal woman alleges that she was 'sold' for marriage. According to the police, four individuals have been named in the case surrounding the purported sale and subsequent abuse of the woman.

Originating from the Katkari community, the woman claims she was coerced into marrying a man from Nashik. Allegedly, the man and his mother paid Rs 3 lakh to middlemen, who orchestrated the marriage. The victim reports relentless mental and physical abuse, involving derogatory caste-based remarks.

Her plight became public after she returned to her mother post-childbirth. Police intervention was necessitated when the accused attempted to seize her child. Legal proceedings under various acts, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, are underway as investigations proceed.