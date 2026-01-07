Left Menu

Alleged Sale and Harassment: Tribal Woman's Ordeal Unveiled

A 20-year-old tribal woman from Maharashtra's Palghar district was allegedly sold for marriage and faced harassment. A case has been filed against four individuals. The woman claims abuse and caste-based slurs. After returning home, police intervened when her child was targeted, leading to a formal investigation.

Palghar | Updated: 07-01-2026 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident has emerged from Maharashtra's Palghar district, where a 20-year-old tribal woman alleges that she was 'sold' for marriage. According to the police, four individuals have been named in the case surrounding the purported sale and subsequent abuse of the woman.

Originating from the Katkari community, the woman claims she was coerced into marrying a man from Nashik. Allegedly, the man and his mother paid Rs 3 lakh to middlemen, who orchestrated the marriage. The victim reports relentless mental and physical abuse, involving derogatory caste-based remarks.

Her plight became public after she returned to her mother post-childbirth. Police intervention was necessitated when the accused attempted to seize her child. Legal proceedings under various acts, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, are underway as investigations proceed.

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

