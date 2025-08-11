Left Menu

National Guard Deployed to Support D.C. Law Enforcement

President Donald Trump announced the deployment of 800 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., to assist local and federal law enforcement. This initiative aims to bolster efforts by the Metropolitan Police Department and federal authorities. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the units will arrive soon.

Updated: 11-08-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:52 IST
In a significant move, President Donald Trump has declared that 800 National Guard troops will be sent to Washington, D.C. This initiative aims to provide substantial support to local and federal law enforcement entities.

According to Trump, the Metropolitan Police Department, alongside federal authorities, will benefit from this robust reinforcement. He emphasized the scale of the operation by suggesting that additional troops could be deployed if needed.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the impending arrival of the National Guard units, stating that they are expected in the capital within the coming week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

