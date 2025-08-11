National Guard Deployed to Support D.C. Law Enforcement

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has declared that 800 National Guard troops will be sent to Washington, D.C. This initiative aims to provide substantial support to local and federal law enforcement entities.

According to Trump, the Metropolitan Police Department, alongside federal authorities, will benefit from this robust reinforcement. He emphasized the scale of the operation by suggesting that additional troops could be deployed if needed.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the impending arrival of the National Guard units, stating that they are expected in the capital within the coming week.

(With inputs from agencies.)