Riding the Waves: India's Maritime Maneuver

In response to the April 22 terrorist attack, the Indian Navy emphasized its combat readiness, deploying at sea swiftly. This robust response highlighted the importance of maintaining maritime security in the region.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, aimed to dismantle terror networks in Pakistan, marking a key military maneuver. The operation reinforced India's commitment to a secure maritime environment, as outlined in a parliamentary report.

The Defence Ministry underscored India's long-term strategy to counter various threats and maintain regional stability, aligning with the Indian Navy Vision 2047. This vision seeks to bolster India's global influence through maritime strength.