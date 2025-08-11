Left Menu

Sealed Secrets: Maxwell Grand Jury Records Remain Hidden

A U.S. judge has ruled that the grand jury records from Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking case will remain sealed, citing a lack of new information and potential diversion from transparency. This decision comes amid efforts by the Trump administration to address political fallout related to the Epstein case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:37 IST
Sealed Secrets: Maxwell Grand Jury Records Remain Hidden
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The sealed grand jury records from Ghislaine Maxwell's case will not see the light as a U.S. District Judge cited in his ruling the lack of any new information and possible misuse under the guise of transparency. The decision challenges the Trump administration's push to release the records.

This ruling is part of the ongoing political narrative surrounding the Epstein case. President Trump had directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to in turn seek judicial approval for the release, amidst pressure to fulfill promises around transparency.

Epstein's death in prison and subsequent allegations created significant public doubt. Nonetheless, the court maintains the importance of grand jury secrecy, ensuring the protection of those not charged, as another judge deliberates over Epstein's own records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025