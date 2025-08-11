Sealed Secrets: Maxwell Grand Jury Records Remain Hidden

The sealed grand jury records from Ghislaine Maxwell's case will not see the light as a U.S. District Judge cited in his ruling the lack of any new information and possible misuse under the guise of transparency. The decision challenges the Trump administration's push to release the records.

This ruling is part of the ongoing political narrative surrounding the Epstein case. President Trump had directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to in turn seek judicial approval for the release, amidst pressure to fulfill promises around transparency.

Epstein's death in prison and subsequent allegations created significant public doubt. Nonetheless, the court maintains the importance of grand jury secrecy, ensuring the protection of those not charged, as another judge deliberates over Epstein's own records.

(With inputs from agencies.)