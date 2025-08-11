Steel Plant Explosion Shakes Pittsburgh Area

An explosion at a steel plant in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area on Monday resulted in multiple injuries, witnesses and local news outlets reported. As firefighters worked to control the flames, heavy smoke billowed from the facility.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro communicated via social media platform X that his administration was cooperating with local officials in Clairton, Pennsylvania, regarding the incident.

He advised residents to heed the warnings of local authorities and requested prayers for the affected Clairton community.

