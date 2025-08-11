Left Menu

Urgent Reforms Needed to Address Underutilisation in Disability Welfare Schemes: Report

The Standing Committee on Social Justice criticizes the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for underutilizing funds in key welfare schemes. The report urges targeted reforms to improve spending efficiency and calls for a time-bound action plan to ensure objectives are met for the financial cycle 2024-25.

Updated: 11-08-2025 22:23 IST
The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has harshly criticized the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) for its continuous underutilization of funds across various key welfare schemes. Without urgent reforms, the objectives for the current financial cycle could fall short, the committee warned.

In its ninth report, presented in Parliament on Monday, the committee highlighted a persistent trend of underspending from 2021-24 in programs like ADIP, SIPDA, and DDRS. Despite procedural changes, spending on SIPDA severely lagged behind allocations, raising concerns over state proposals and certification processes.

To counteract these issues, the committee suggests a plan with real-time monitoring and accountability. It also highlighted the need for a more systematic approach to initiatives like the Accessible India Campaign and recommended revising target settings in schemes like ADIP due to increased demand and costs.

