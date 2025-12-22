Pakistan's U19 Cricket Triumph: Celebrating Victory with Cash Awards

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has awarded Pakistan's U19 cricket team a total of 10 million rupees as a reward for clinching the Asia Cup by defeating India with a significant margin. The announcement was made at a reception dedicated to the team in Islamabad.

In a statement, Sarfaraz Ahmed, the mentor and manager, expressed his pleasure at working with the talented group, praising their promising futures in cricket. The cash award aims to further motivate the young achievers.

Head coach Shahid Anwar attributed the success to a rigorous selection and training process, which began in June with trials from a pool of around 70 players, later narrowed down to 20, providing them with ample exposure to 50-over cricket domestically.

