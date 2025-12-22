Leadership Dynamics in Karnataka: Local Solutions Sought
Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, emphasizes resolving internal party differences locally, following instructions from AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Amidst speculation of a chief ministerial change, Parameshwara stresses focusing on governance and fulfilling promises. Discussions with Kharge were personal, not political, as local leaders are urged to own disputes.
- Country:
- India
In Karnataka, party leaders are urged to address internal differences locally, as advised by the AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge. Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized that instructions from the Congress high command focus on local resolution of leadership issues.
Amid speculation of chief ministerial changes due to a power-sharing agreement, Parameshwara met with Kharge. Despite media anticipation, their discussions remained personal, not political, underscoring the need for local leaders to take ownership of party disputes.
As the Congress government hits the halfway mark of its term, Parameshwara highlights the importance of governance and fulfilling promises to the public, over internal differences that could impact administration and decision-making.
