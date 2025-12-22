Left Menu

Leadership Dynamics in Karnataka: Local Solutions Sought

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, emphasizes resolving internal party differences locally, following instructions from AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Amidst speculation of a chief ministerial change, Parameshwara stresses focusing on governance and fulfilling promises. Discussions with Kharge were personal, not political, as local leaders are urged to own disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:46 IST
Leadership Dynamics in Karnataka: Local Solutions Sought
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, party leaders are urged to address internal differences locally, as advised by the AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge. Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized that instructions from the Congress high command focus on local resolution of leadership issues.

Amid speculation of chief ministerial changes due to a power-sharing agreement, Parameshwara met with Kharge. Despite media anticipation, their discussions remained personal, not political, underscoring the need for local leaders to take ownership of party disputes.

As the Congress government hits the halfway mark of its term, Parameshwara highlights the importance of governance and fulfilling promises to the public, over internal differences that could impact administration and decision-making.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025