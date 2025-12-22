Left Menu

Bihar CM Meets PM: Courtesy Call or Cabinet Talks?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. This follows the NDA's significant win in Bihar. Discussions speculated on cabinet expansion after the recent assembly elections, underscoring Bihar's development goals under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:45 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, fresh from the NDA's sweeping victory in the state elections, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-profile visit on Monday.

Joined by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) leader Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Kumar's meeting comes amid discussions of likely state cabinet expansions.

The meeting follows recent talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, highlighting ongoing discussions on Bihar's future and governance under Modi's guidance.

