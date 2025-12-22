Bihar CM Meets PM: Courtesy Call or Cabinet Talks?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, fresh from the NDA's sweeping victory in the state elections, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-profile visit on Monday.

Joined by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) leader Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Kumar's meeting comes amid discussions of likely state cabinet expansions.

The meeting follows recent talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, highlighting ongoing discussions on Bihar's future and governance under Modi's guidance.