Farmers Demand Action at Muzaffarnagar Toll Plaza Protest

In a significant protest at Muzaffarnagar's Jagahedi toll plaza, more than 100 activists from a farmers' group were booked for disrupting traffic and damaging public property, officials revealed on Monday.

Circle Officer Neeraj Singh confirmed that a case was registered at Titawi police station against over 100 individuals, including 20 named suspects, following the Sunday evening incident.

The protesters, led by Nikhil Choudhry of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tomar faction), demanded action over various grievances, submitting a 13-point memorandum to district authorities, demanding road repairs, toll tax exemptions for tractors, and proper lighting at the toll plaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)