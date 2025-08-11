Left Menu

Tragedy on the Expressway: Constable's Final Act of Duty

A head constable tragically lost his life while providing first aid to a road accident victim when a truck collided with their Police Response Vehicle. Anuj Chowdhary and his colleague were attending to the victim when the incident occurred. The truck driver has been detained, and legal proceedings initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:23 IST
Tragedy on the Expressway: Constable's Final Act of Duty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A head constable tragically died on duty after a speeding truck slammed into his Police Response Vehicle (PRV) on the Peripheral Expressway. The officer was providing first aid to a road accident victim when the incident occurred, officials reported on Monday.

The tragic event unfolded on Sunday night when Head Constables Anuj Chowdhary and Pankaj Chowdhary received a call about an accident. As they retrieved medical supplies from the PRV's trunk to treat the injured, a truck hit their vehicle at high speed.

Head Constable Anuj Chowdhary sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Subharti Medical College in Meerut. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, confirmed ACP (Modinagar) Amit Saxena. The truck driver is now in custody, with legal action pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025