Tragedy on the Expressway: Constable's Final Act of Duty

A head constable tragically died on duty after a speeding truck slammed into his Police Response Vehicle (PRV) on the Peripheral Expressway. The officer was providing first aid to a road accident victim when the incident occurred, officials reported on Monday.

The tragic event unfolded on Sunday night when Head Constables Anuj Chowdhary and Pankaj Chowdhary received a call about an accident. As they retrieved medical supplies from the PRV's trunk to treat the injured, a truck hit their vehicle at high speed.

Head Constable Anuj Chowdhary sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Subharti Medical College in Meerut. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, confirmed ACP (Modinagar) Amit Saxena. The truck driver is now in custody, with legal action pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)