Security Tightens After Attack on CDC Headquarters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has implemented stricter security protocols after a violent incident at its Atlanta headquarters left a police officer and the gunman dead. In response, employees will be working from home, and vehicle decals indicating their workplace have been removed to ensure safety.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the newly appointed Health and Human Services Secretary, plans to visit the CDC campus to review vaccine policies amid criticisms. This follows his earlier decision to withdraw a federal recommendation for Covid-19 vaccinations among pregnant women and healthy children.

The attack reportedly involved 189 gunshots, causing significant damage to the CDC premises. Local and federal authorities are monitoring potential threats closely, while plans for virtual meetings and damage repairs are underway as part of the ongoing response.