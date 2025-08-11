Tragic Wave: Self-Immolation Among Young Girls Sparks Outrage in Odisha

A young schoolgirl from Odisha's Bargarh district tragically succumbed to injuries after allegedly setting herself on fire, marking the fourth such distressing incident in the state within a month, authorities confirmed.

The shocking occurrence has led to opposition parties taking action, sending delegations to the village to investigate and criticize the local law enforcement's handling of these cases. Concerns are mounting over the systemic issues that have left young women vulnerable.

Investigations are underway to determine the causes of this tragedy, with authorities examining possibilities ranging from domestic strife to interpersonal conflicts. This latest incident has intensified the spotlight on a pattern of violence against women in the region, prompting urgent calls for accountability and policy reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)