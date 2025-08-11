Uttarakhand Takes Bold Steps to Safeguard Against Natural Disasters
The Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, announced strict measures to restrict new construction in areas prone to natural disasters, urging immediate identification of such sites. This comes as a preventive measure following recent devastation caused by floods in Uttarkashi district.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to swiftly identify regions vulnerable to natural disasters, announcing that new settlements and construction will be prohibited in these areas.
During a high-level disaster management meeting, Dhami emphasized the urgency of pinpointing landslide and avalanche-prone zones within the state's mountainous regions to avert future calamities.
The Chief Minister further stated that both government and private construction on riverbanks and other water bodies will be banned, with strict monitoring of guidelines issued to district magistrates. This move follows the destruction caused by recent flooding in Uttarkashi, which wiped out numerous local establishments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
