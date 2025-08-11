Guardians of Democracy: Judiciary and Media's Shared Role

In a stirring address at the 'Prem Bhatia Journalism Awards and Memorial Lecture', former Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, underscored the intertwined roles of the judiciary and the media in bolstering democracy. He noted the profound influence of news reporting on public thought and behavior, much like judicial verdicts shape society.

Justice Khanna stressed that media and judiciary act as societal sentinels, safeguarding democracy and checking governmental power. He cautioned against news tainted by bias or polarization and emphasized the need for both pillars to foster public trust through fairness, impartiality, and a commitment to truth.

With the digital age challenging traditional discourse, Justice Khanna highlighted the media's duty for responsible reporting and cautioned against the perils of 'fast news'. The judiciary and media, although distinct, rely on maintaining independence and accuracy to ensure a resilient democratic society.

(With inputs from agencies.)