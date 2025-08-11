U.S. Designates Baloch Liberation Army as Terrorist Group
The United States has officially designated the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as a foreign terrorist organization. This move imposes restrictions on financial and other support to the group, which has been responsible for recent violent incidents, including a train hijacking resulting in civilian casualties.
The United States has taken a firm stance by designating the Pakistani separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as a foreign terrorist organization, the Department of State announced on Monday.
The BLA is known as one of the strongest insurgent groups operating in the mineral-rich area bordering Afghanistan and Iran. This region is also notable for Beijing's vested interests, including the Gwadar deep-water port. Recently, the BLA claimed responsibility for a violent hijacking of the Jaffar Express train, which tragically resulted in the deaths of 31 civilians and security personnel and the hostage-taking of over 300 passengers, according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The designation as a foreign terrorist organization activates specific restrictions aimed at cutting off financial and other aid to the BLA, thus hampering their operational capabilities.
