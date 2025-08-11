Left Menu

U.S. Designates Baloch Liberation Army as Terrorist Group

The United States has officially designated the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as a foreign terrorist organization. This move imposes restrictions on financial and other support to the group, which has been responsible for recent violent incidents, including a train hijacking resulting in civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:24 IST
U.S. Designates Baloch Liberation Army as Terrorist Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has taken a firm stance by designating the Pakistani separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as a foreign terrorist organization, the Department of State announced on Monday.

The BLA is known as one of the strongest insurgent groups operating in the mineral-rich area bordering Afghanistan and Iran. This region is also notable for Beijing's vested interests, including the Gwadar deep-water port. Recently, the BLA claimed responsibility for a violent hijacking of the Jaffar Express train, which tragically resulted in the deaths of 31 civilians and security personnel and the hostage-taking of over 300 passengers, according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The designation as a foreign terrorist organization activates specific restrictions aimed at cutting off financial and other aid to the BLA, thus hampering their operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025