Delhi's Mega Initiative: Transforming Yamuna with Sewage Upgrades

The Delhi Jal Board has approved a series of sewage treatment projects worth Rs 917.33 crore to enhance the Yamuna River's cleanliness. These projects aim to increase sewage treatment capacity by 51.5 million gallons per day through new facilities and upgrades, meeting environmental standards to reduce untreated effluent discharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to improve the health of the Yamuna River, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sanctioned projects totaling Rs 917.33 crore to upgrade the city's sewage treatment infrastructure. This decision was made during the board's 173rd meeting, focusing on reducing pollution in the waterway.

The approved proposals aim at boosting the sewage treatment capacity by 51.5 million gallons per day through a series of infrastructure enhancements and new constructions. The efforts align with the guidelines set by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), ensuring a substantial reduction of untreated waste entering the Yamuna.

Key projects include the expansion of the Yamuna Vihar Phase-III sewage treatment plant from 25 MGD to 40 MGD, alongside constructing a new 15 MGD facility at Phase-IV. A significant investment is being made in several other sewage plants across Delhi to modernize operations and help meet environmental standards, with implementation expected to commence in the next fiscal year.

