Urgency in Water Policy Implementation: Addressing India's Water Crisis

A parliamentary panel has pressed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to swiftly implement the long-delayed National Water Policy. The panel warns that India's water sector faces severe challenges due to declining per capita availability, worsening quality, and low system efficiency.

The Standing Committee on Water Resources, in its ninth report, expressed deep concern over the stalled progress on the policy rollout, despite a ready draft. It urged the ministry to prioritize implementing the policy within three months to build resilience against water scarcity, pollution, and climate-induced disruptions.

The report also highlighted staffing shortages in State Dam Safety Organisations, which threatens the objectives of the Dam Safety Act, 2021. On flood management, especially in the Northeast, the committee emphasized rigorous implementation of updated master plans to curb recurring floods. It called for financial support for rainwater harvesting and enhanced coordination between the ministries for effective water management.

