Left Menu

Urgency in Water Policy Implementation: Addressing India's Water Crisis

A parliamentary panel urged swift action on India's new National Water Policy, highlighting significant concerns over water scarcity, poor quality, and inefficient use. The report called for immediate implementation, addressing staffing issues, improving flood management, and enhancing coordination between ministries for better water security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 00:07 IST
Urgency in Water Policy Implementation: Addressing India's Water Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has pressed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to swiftly implement the long-delayed National Water Policy. The panel warns that India's water sector faces severe challenges due to declining per capita availability, worsening quality, and low system efficiency.

The Standing Committee on Water Resources, in its ninth report, expressed deep concern over the stalled progress on the policy rollout, despite a ready draft. It urged the ministry to prioritize implementing the policy within three months to build resilience against water scarcity, pollution, and climate-induced disruptions.

The report also highlighted staffing shortages in State Dam Safety Organisations, which threatens the objectives of the Dam Safety Act, 2021. On flood management, especially in the Northeast, the committee emphasized rigorous implementation of updated master plans to curb recurring floods. It called for financial support for rainwater harvesting and enhanced coordination between the ministries for effective water management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025