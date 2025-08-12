Left Menu

Strengthening Military Ties: Kazakhstan and India Forge Ahead

Lt Gen Sultan Kamaletdinov of Kazakhstan engaged in meetings with India's defence leaders to boost military cooperation. Discussions focused on expanding bilateral ties, enhancing joint training, and reinforcing regional security. The visit highlighted both nations' commitment to a robust defence partnership and exploring new collaborative initiatives.

Kazakhstan's First Deputy Minister of Defence, Lt Gen Sultan Kamaletdinov, met with India's top defence officials to discuss strategies for advancing military cooperation. The series of meetings included discussions with Gen Anil Chauhan and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

The primary focus was on strengthening existing military-to-military ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration in areas such as joint training and defence technology. In a statement, the Indian defence ministry emphasized the robust nature of the partnership and the potential for further enhancement through innovation and collaboration.

Lt Gen Kamaletdinov also visited the National Defence College, reinforcing the shared commitment towards regional stability and global peace. The visit underscores a mutual interest in expanding initiatives across joint exercises, defence technology, and multilateral forums.

