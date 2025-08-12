Strengthening Military Ties: Kazakhstan and India Forge Ahead

Kazakhstan's First Deputy Minister of Defence, Lt Gen Sultan Kamaletdinov, met with India's top defence officials to discuss strategies for advancing military cooperation. The series of meetings included discussions with Gen Anil Chauhan and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

The primary focus was on strengthening existing military-to-military ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration in areas such as joint training and defence technology. In a statement, the Indian defence ministry emphasized the robust nature of the partnership and the potential for further enhancement through innovation and collaboration.

Lt Gen Kamaletdinov also visited the National Defence College, reinforcing the shared commitment towards regional stability and global peace. The visit underscores a mutual interest in expanding initiatives across joint exercises, defence technology, and multilateral forums.