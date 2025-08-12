Left Menu

Trump Taps E.J. Antoni Amidst BLS Controversy: A New Leadership for Economic Data Integrity

President Donald Trump nominates economist E.J. Antoni as the new Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner, following the dismissal of Erika McEntarfer. Antoni, once confirmed, will face challenges including declining survey responses and data collection issues, amidst concerns over U.S. economic data quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 04:31 IST
In a bold move amidst a storm of controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the nomination of economist E.J. Antoni as the new Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) commissioner. The announcement came shortly after Trump controversially dismissed the previous leader over allegations of data manipulation.

Antoni, currently serving as chief economist at the Heritage Foundation, is poised to address multiple challenges at the BLS if confirmed by the Senate. With a staff of 2,300, the agency has been scrutinized over the quality of its economic data, crucial for markets and policymakers worldwide.

The nomination comes at a critical time, with economists voicing concerns about the reliability of U.S. job and inflation statistics. Trump's decision to replace McEntarfer without proven allegations underscores the political tensions surrounding economic data reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

