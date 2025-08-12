Manipur Police in Hot Water: Five Personnel Suspended for Misconduct

Manipur Police has faced a serious blow as five of its personnel, including an inspector, were suspended for grave misconduct and dereliction of duty. An official statement detailed the immediate suspension of Inspector Ningthoujam Devdas Singh of the CDO Imphal East over severe allegations.

Inspector Devdas Singh will be stationed at the superintendent's office in Imphal East during his suspension, with restrictions on his movements without prior approval. Also suspended are Sub Inspector B Debson Singh, Constable Tarique Aziz, Head Constable Md Rakib, and Jemadar Md Amin Shah from various divisions.

This decisive action, citing conduct unbecoming of police officers, is reportedly tied to bribery involving the release of drug peddlers. Among the suspended, Sub Inspector Debson Singh was previously arrested in 2013 for drug transport worth over Rs 3 crore, highlighting recurring issues.

