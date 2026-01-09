Bribery Shades in Jhalawar: Engineer Caught in iPhone Scam

A senior engineer in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district has been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting an iPhone as a bribe. Operating under clear directives from the ACB headquarters, the local Jhalawar unit executed the arrest of Vishnu Chand Goyal, a Superintending Engineer at the Public Health Engineering Department.

Goyal was apprehended while taking the phone, valued at approximately Rs 84,000, from a contractor. The complainant had previously approached the ACB, alleging ongoing harassment and consistent bribery demands related to repair projects for pipelines and hand pumps. The ACB noted that these demands from Goyal had persisted since August.

Further investigation into the allegations included a verification on January 7, which substantiated claims of the demand for the iPhone. This led the ACB to set a trap on Friday, ultimately leading to Goyal's arrest under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)