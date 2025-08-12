Left Menu

Unraveling the Past: Fresh Raids in 35-Year-Old Murder Case

The State Investigation Agency conducted raids in Kashmir as part of the probe into the 35-year-old murder of Sarla Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit woman. The residences of individuals linked to the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, including former leader Peer Noorul Haq Shah, were searched. Further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 09:25 IST
Unraveling the Past: Fresh Raids in 35-Year-Old Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency, on a renewed quest for justice, conducted a series of raids across central Kashmir targeting individuals linked to a decades-old murder case. The focus of these raids is the unsolved 1988 murder of Sarla Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit woman whose death remains a haunting mystery.

The investigation has intensified with searches at the homes of several people once connected with the outlawed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). Among them, the residence of former JKLF leader Peer Noorul Haq Shah, known by the alias Air Marshal, was thoroughly examined by agency officers.

This operation represents a significant push by authorities to bring clarity to this long-standing case. As the investigation unfolds, officials anticipate more details to emerge, potentially shedding new light on the circumstances surrounding Bhat's tragic demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025