Unraveling the Past: Fresh Raids in 35-Year-Old Murder Case

The State Investigation Agency, on a renewed quest for justice, conducted a series of raids across central Kashmir targeting individuals linked to a decades-old murder case. The focus of these raids is the unsolved 1988 murder of Sarla Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit woman whose death remains a haunting mystery.

The investigation has intensified with searches at the homes of several people once connected with the outlawed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). Among them, the residence of former JKLF leader Peer Noorul Haq Shah, known by the alias Air Marshal, was thoroughly examined by agency officers.

This operation represents a significant push by authorities to bring clarity to this long-standing case. As the investigation unfolds, officials anticipate more details to emerge, potentially shedding new light on the circumstances surrounding Bhat's tragic demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)