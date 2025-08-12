Mayawati Demands Action Amid Communal Tension in Fatehpur

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief, Mayawati, has called for stringent government action against those responsible for disturbing communal harmony in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. The appeal follows an uproar caused by members of Hindu right-wing groups at a mausoleum they assert to be a temple site.

Authorities have booked more than 150 individuals for their involvement in damaging public property and disrupting peace during the Monday incident. The incident saw members of these groups, carrying saffron flags and chanting religious slogans, gather at the site.

Following this, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized that the government is taking the situation seriously. Security has been heightened around the mausoleum as investigations continue into how the mob infiltrated the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)