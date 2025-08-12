Justice Sought for Minor in Alleged Odisha Rape Case

In a harrowing incident from Odisha's Kendrapara district, a 15-year-old girl has accused five individuals, including a close relative, of gang rape. Authorities stated that the incident occurred after the relative lured the victim to a deserted location during the Raksha Bandhan festival.

The 10th-grade student detailed her ordeal in a complaint filed at Rajnagar Police Station, revealing that her relative had misled her by suggesting a visit to a local temple. Instead, the minor alleged, she was taken to an isolated area where the assault occurred, involving four other individuals.

All five suspects are currently in police custody undergoing interrogation. The police confirmed that both the complainant and the accused will undergo medical examinations, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)