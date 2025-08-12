Sikkim Strengthens Judicial Infrastructure to Enhance Accessibility to Justice

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reiterated his government's commitment to reinforcing judicial infrastructure, aiming to make justice accessible to all, irrespective of geographical constraints or limited resources.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying event for the Pakyong District Court Complex, Tamang, joined by Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somaddar, described courts as 'temples of justice' and highlighted the importance of the new complex in facilitating justice for remote areas.

Tamang also applauded the creation of the Directorate of Prosecution and the establishment of the Sikkim National Law University, both instrumental in advancing legal education and prosecution efficiency. Additionally, the introduction of key legal reforms signifies a significant milestone in the state's judicial evolution, ensuring robust and fair legal processes.