Left Menu

Sikkim Strengthens Judicial Infrastructure to Enhance Accessibility to Justice

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang emphasized the government's dedication to enhancing judicial infrastructure to ensure justice is accessible to all citizens. Speaking at the foundation laying of the Pakyong District Court Complex, he highlighted the establishment of judicial bodies and institutions, aiming to strengthen and reform the justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:31 IST
Sikkim Strengthens Judicial Infrastructure to Enhance Accessibility to Justice
Prem Singh Tamang
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reiterated his government's commitment to reinforcing judicial infrastructure, aiming to make justice accessible to all, irrespective of geographical constraints or limited resources.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying event for the Pakyong District Court Complex, Tamang, joined by Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somaddar, described courts as 'temples of justice' and highlighted the importance of the new complex in facilitating justice for remote areas.

Tamang also applauded the creation of the Directorate of Prosecution and the establishment of the Sikkim National Law University, both instrumental in advancing legal education and prosecution efficiency. Additionally, the introduction of key legal reforms signifies a significant milestone in the state's judicial evolution, ensuring robust and fair legal processes.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025