Bombay High Court Denies Bail in Citizenship Fraud Case
The Bombay High Court denied bail to a man accused of illegally staying in India with forged documents. The court clarified that documents like Aadhaar and PAN cards do not confer citizenship, which is governed by the Citizenship Act. The case highlights concerns about national sovereignty and identity fraud.
The Bombay High Court emphasized that possessing documents like Aadhaar, PAN, or voter ID does not automatically confer Indian citizenship. This came as the court denied bail to Babu Abdul Ruf Sardar, accused of illegally residing in India with forged documents.
The bench, led by Justice Amit Borkar, highlighted the Citizenship Act of 1955 as the definitive legal framework determining who can acquire Indian citizenship. The court criticized the misuse of documents intended merely for identification or accessing services.
Sardar, allegedly from Bangladesh, is implicated in forging Indian documents and faces charges under multiple legal provisions. The court expressed concerns about potential absconding and ongoing investigations into possible larger identity fraud networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
