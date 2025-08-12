Europe Stands Firm on Ukraine's Autonomy Amid US-Russia Talks

As impending talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin loom, the European Union has reiterated that Ukrainians must freely determine their own future. This stance comes amid fears that the talks could impose unfavorable peace terms on Ukraine, Washington's key arms recipient.

In a joint statement, European leaders, excluding Hungary, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, emphasized that negotiations should occur only against a reduction of hostilities. Such a diplomatic resolution must ensure Ukraine's and Europe's security, especially with Russian advances threatening crucial Ukrainian territories.

Despite concerns, the EU expressed readiness to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities and linked Ukraine's defense to Europe's security, reinforcing the need for a concerted diplomatic move to counter Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)