Odisha's Progressive Shift: New R&R Policy to Empower Land Losers

The Odisha government is set to introduce a new Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) Policy, ensuring land losers become project stakeholders. Proposed enhancements include compensation options like land-for-land or money-for-land, empowering affected communities with proportional project shareholding and protecting tribal land rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Odisha government is planning to unveil a comprehensive Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) Policy this year. Aimed at empowering land losers, the policy is expected to offer provisions making them stakeholders in upcoming projects.

Suresh Pujari, the state's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, stated the policy would require proper consent for land acquisition, protecting community rights. Scheduled for completion by year-end, the policy offers choices between land-for-land and money-for-land compensation.

Also included are measures to protect tribal lands and involve displaced individuals directly in projects through proportional shareholding. Local district collectors will be tasked with compiling detailed reports on affected individuals to implement these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

