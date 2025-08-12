Left Menu

India's Bold Maritime Security Pledge at UN Security Council

India has reiterated its commitment to a free, open, and rules-based maritime order during a UN Security Council debate. Tanmaya Lal emphasized India's initiatives to enhance maritime security, including robust naval cooperation, while highlighting the scale of challenges, economic stakes, and environmental concerns in maritime safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:50 IST
India has solidified its dedication to fostering a 'free, open, and rules-based' maritime order at a United Nations Security Council debate, stressing the necessity for international cooperation in addressing maritime security challenges.

During the UNSC High-Level Debate on Maritime Security, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) of India's Ministry of External Affairs, spotlighted crucial initiatives such as the Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region and projects focusing on digital innovation like e-Samudra. These efforts are designed to enhance the nation's naval cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Addressing the significance of maritime routes for global trade and energy supplies, India, as a leading economic power, underscores the imperative of contributing to international maritime security and prosperity. India's strategy is anchored in the MAHASAGAR vision, aiming for mutual advancement in security and growth, as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

