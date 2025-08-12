Left Menu

Revolutionizing Democracy: Advocating for Women's Reservation and Electoral Reforms

A group of experts, including former BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, proposed electoral reforms to a parliamentary committee. Key suggestions include advocating women's reservation in political parties, empowering the Election Commission, and simultaneous elections. Additional recommendations focus on enhancing gender justice and mandatory publication of party manifestos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:00 IST
Revolutionizing Democracy: Advocating for Women's Reservation and Electoral Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A panel of experts, comprised of prominent figures like former BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, has presented a series of recommendations to a parliamentary committee reviewing the simultaneous election bills. Their proposals aim to elevate the role of women in politics and reinforce democratic practices across India.

Central to their advocacy is the idea of reserving a significant quota for women within political party organizations. The experts argue this will better prepare women for reserved positions in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. They also emphasize the need for political parties to ensure gender sensitivity among male politicians, advocating for a mandatory 30% quota for women in all elected bodies.

Further recommendations include mandatory publication of party manifestos and action reports by contesting candidates. The experts also suggest reforms to reduce campaign costs, such as requiring both Doordarshan and private TV channels to air campaign speeches and implementing a lottery system for the allocation of public grounds for political rallies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025