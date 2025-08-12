Revolutionizing Democracy: Advocating for Women's Reservation and Electoral Reforms

A panel of experts, comprised of prominent figures like former BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, has presented a series of recommendations to a parliamentary committee reviewing the simultaneous election bills. Their proposals aim to elevate the role of women in politics and reinforce democratic practices across India.

Central to their advocacy is the idea of reserving a significant quota for women within political party organizations. The experts argue this will better prepare women for reserved positions in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. They also emphasize the need for political parties to ensure gender sensitivity among male politicians, advocating for a mandatory 30% quota for women in all elected bodies.

Further recommendations include mandatory publication of party manifestos and action reports by contesting candidates. The experts also suggest reforms to reduce campaign costs, such as requiring both Doordarshan and private TV channels to air campaign speeches and implementing a lottery system for the allocation of public grounds for political rallies.

(With inputs from agencies.)