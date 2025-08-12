Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Mephedrone Worth Rs 31.8 Crore Seized in Thane

Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have seized over 15 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 31.8 crore from two cars and arrested two men involved in criminal activities. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicles on the Nashik-Thane highway, recovering the contraband and probing the supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:25 IST
Major Drug Bust: Mephedrone Worth Rs 31.8 Crore Seized in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have executed a significant drug bust, seizing over 15 kg of mephedrone valued at Rs 31.8 crore. The operation resulted in the arrest of two men with criminal backgrounds, following a tip-off about illicit drug transportation near Ranjanoli on the Bhiwandi Bypass Road.

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav, the Thane city police's crime branch set a trap on the Nashik-Thane highway. On August 9, officers intercepted two vehicles, uncovering 11.7 kg of mephedrone in one car and 4.161 kg in another, bearing a municipal corporation logo.

The suspects, Tanveer Ahmed Qamar Ahmed Ansari and Mahesh Hindurao Desai, both have extensive criminal histories. Desai has multiple charges under the NDPS Act and MCOCA. Investigations are ongoing to trace the drug supply chain intended for distribution in Thane and Mumbai, as police scrutinize the source and network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025