Major Drug Bust: Mephedrone Worth Rs 31.8 Crore Seized in Thane

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have executed a significant drug bust, seizing over 15 kg of mephedrone valued at Rs 31.8 crore. The operation resulted in the arrest of two men with criminal backgrounds, following a tip-off about illicit drug transportation near Ranjanoli on the Bhiwandi Bypass Road.

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav, the Thane city police's crime branch set a trap on the Nashik-Thane highway. On August 9, officers intercepted two vehicles, uncovering 11.7 kg of mephedrone in one car and 4.161 kg in another, bearing a municipal corporation logo.

The suspects, Tanveer Ahmed Qamar Ahmed Ansari and Mahesh Hindurao Desai, both have extensive criminal histories. Desai has multiple charges under the NDPS Act and MCOCA. Investigations are ongoing to trace the drug supply chain intended for distribution in Thane and Mumbai, as police scrutinize the source and network.

