Haryana's Crime Crackdown: Saini's New Directive for Accountability

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the state's commitment to preventing crime, asserting the importance of accountability among police officers. Saini announces measures for improving policing, with an emphasis on law and order, particularly regarding women's safety. An anti-crime and anti-drug campaign is also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:03 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini vowed to prioritize crime prevention as a key responsibility for the state government. On Friday, he warned of strict accountability for police stations that fail to curb criminal activities, with consequences including demotion for officers if necessary.

Addressing the media in Surajkund after a discussion with industrialists ahead of the state budget, Saini announced unprecedented measures to enhance policing. The performance-based tenure of station house officers aims to elevate grassroots-level law enforcement.

Highlighting women's safety as paramount, Saini directed officials to launch an extensive campaign against crime and drug abuse, reinforcing the administration's dedication to maintaining a secure and orderly state.

