Supreme Court's Directive on Stray Dogs: Justice or Just Relief?

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of India has ordered the removal and sheltering of stray dogs across Delhi, bringing mixed emotions to families affected by tragic dog attacks. For Krishna Devi, who lost her niece Chhavi Sharma to a stray dog attack in June, the ruling is both a relief and a symbolic justice.

The court's directive comes amid mounting concerns over the safety of residents, amid other incidents similar to Chhavi's. Devi recalls her niece's tragic story: Chhavi was attacked by a stray dog without provocation in northwest Delhi, an incident that left her family traumatized and seeking change.

As the Supreme Court highlighted the gravity of the stray dog situation, it directed immediate action to apprehend stray dogs and warned against obstructing these efforts. Families like Devi's and others hope this step will prevent future tragedies and demand accountability from those who feed stray dogs irresponsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)