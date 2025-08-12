Clashes in Aleppo: Syrian Government Soldier Killed Amidst Tensions with SDF

A Syrian government soldier lost his life in Aleppo amid escalating tensions with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, according to Syria's state news agency SANA. The Defence Ministry reported the incident, underlining the fragile state of accords reached earlier this year to reintegrate the Kurdish forces into Syrian governance.

Back in March, the SDF and Syria's Islamist-led government reached an agreement intended to unify the country after 14 years of civil strife. However, the specifics of merging the SDF with the central armed forces remain unresolved. While the SDF insists its fighters integrate as a group, Damascus demands individual enlistment.

Tuesday's clashes have prompted the Defence Ministry to demand SDF compliance with the agreement, warning of potential consequences. Meanwhile, a government insider expressed that Damascus will abstain from participating in upcoming Paris meetings with the SDF, signaling further diplomatic strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)