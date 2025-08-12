CoRRP's Stand: Nagaland's Tribal Reservation Dispute

The 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) is maintaining its firm stance against participating in Nagaland government events, including the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. On Tuesday, CoRRP declared its intent to continue this boycott until their demands are addressed by the state government.

CoRRP's demands include the removal of civil society members from the reservation policy review commission, limiting the commission's tenure to six months, and suspending the Backward Tribe Reservation Policy if linked with census results. These guidelines were communicated to the leaders of the Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi tribes, urging compliance from their regional and local extensions.

The CoRRP insists on peaceful non-participation, urging public abstention from official events and cultural troupes of the five tribes to stay away. Additionally, they directed student bodies to prevent schools and colleges from mandating off-campus participation during the celebrations. The state government recently announced a seven-member review commission, spurring intensified demands for a policy reassessment reflecting current socio-economic dynamics since its 1977 inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)