OCI Cardholders Face Stricter Regulations Amid New Visa Rule

The Indian government is tightening regulations for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, announcing that the cards will be canceled if the holders are sentenced to jail for two years or more, or have been charge-sheeted for offences punishable by imprisonment for at least seven years.

This development came via a gazette notification by the home ministry, invoking powers under clause (da) of section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The tighter control reflects a commitment to securing India's borders and managing immigration more stringently.

Introduced in August 2005, the OCI scheme facilitates visa-free travel to India for individuals of Indian origin, except those from Pakistan and Bangladesh. With this change, cardholders have to ensure compliance with Indian law to maintain their OCI status.

(With inputs from agencies.)