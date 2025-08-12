Left Menu

Court Denies Bail in Multi-Million Dollar Pharma Drug Scam

A Delhi court rejected bail for Vicky Ramancha, involved in a global scam supplying counterfeit drugs. The case underscores quick legal action to maintain India as a pharmaceutical leader, highlighting the public health threat and financial repercussions of counterfeit pharmaceuticals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:39 IST
Court Denies Bail in Multi-Million Dollar Pharma Drug Scam
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Vicky Ramancha, implicated in a multi-million dollar international fraud involving counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs. The scam, particularly concerning the anti-diabetic drug Ozempic, has sparked significant concern over public health and industry integrity.

Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler emphasized the necessity of swift legal action against such pharmaceutical crimes to preserve India's reputation as the 'pharmacy of the world'. The case unveiled a sophisticated transnational conspiracy involving financial damage exceeding USD 18.8 million, affecting J Assure Global LLC.

The court's decision highlighted the intricate nature of the crime, including global money laundering operations and potential jurisdictional challenges. The court denied bail, citing potential flight risk and international implications, while urging the investigating agency to prioritize legal protocols in arrest decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025