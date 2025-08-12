YouTuber Arrested for Alleged Defamatory Remarks in Assam
A woman YouTuber was arrested in Assam's Morigaon district for allegedly making derogatory statements against a community. A complaint was filed by the Bir Lachit Sena, leading to her arrest after an initial investigation. She reportedly made defamatory remarks about Assamese people in a video.
A woman in Assam's Morigaon district has been arrested over accusations of making derogatory statements against a community, according to local police.
The complaint, reportedly filed by the outfit Bir Lachit Sena, claims the YouTuber made defamatory comments against Assamese people in a video.
Superintendent of Police Hemanta Das confirmed that initial investigations led to the woman's arrest by officers from the Lahorighat police station.
