YouTuber Arrested for Alleged Defamatory Remarks in Assam

A woman YouTuber was arrested in Assam's Morigaon district for allegedly making derogatory statements against a community. A complaint was filed by the Bir Lachit Sena, leading to her arrest after an initial investigation. She reportedly made defamatory remarks about Assamese people in a video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in Assam's Morigaon district has been arrested over accusations of making derogatory statements against a community, according to local police.

The complaint, reportedly filed by the outfit Bir Lachit Sena, claims the YouTuber made defamatory comments against Assamese people in a video.

Superintendent of Police Hemanta Das confirmed that initial investigations led to the woman's arrest by officers from the Lahorighat police station.

