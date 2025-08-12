Record Issuance of Unique Disability Identity Cards Reaches Milestone

The issuance of Unique Disability Identity (UDID) cards in India has exceeded 1.25 crore since its inception in 2016, according to a recent Lok Sabha report.

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, B L Verma, noted that the project aims to establish a comprehensive national database of individuals with disabilities. To date, over 1.62 crore applications have been submitted, with 22.3 lakh rejected, and approximately 15 lakh applications still under assessment.

Significantly, processing times for the UDID cards have improved dramatically, decreasing from an average of 84 days in the 2022-23 period to just 21 days currently. However, since October 2024, educational qualifications are no longer collected, impacting over 13.4 lakh cards to date.

