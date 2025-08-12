New Insolvency Amendment Bill 2025: A Game-Changer for Business Failures

On Tuesday, the government unveiled a bill aimed at revamping the insolvency law in the Lok Sabha, introducing out-of-court mechanisms to address business failures. The Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The bill proposes groundbreaking processes, including a creditor-initiated insolvency resolution and a group insolvency framework to streamline complex corporate structures. It prioritizes faster, cost-effective resolutions while reducing burdens on the judiciary.

With a focus on cross-border insolvency mechanisms, the bill enhances international cooperation, aligning with global standards and bolstering investor confidence. Following extensive stakeholder consultations, the bill was referred to a House committee for further evaluation.

