Ladakh's Strategic Mock Drill: Enhancing Disaster Readiness

A fortnight-long mock drill exercise has commenced in Leh district, UT of Ladakh, to improve disaster preparedness. The exercise aims at bolstering inter-agency coordination, casualty management, and school evacuation drills. It involves virtual conferences and will include practical drills, concluding on August 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh/Jammu | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A comprehensive mock drill exercise launched in Leh district, Ladakh, aims to strengthen disaster preparedness and respond to potential emergencies, officials announced.

Key focuses include inter-agency coordination and effective casualty management, with training set to run until August 23 involving various authorities including the Army, ITBP, and Air Force.

Major General Sudhir Bahl of the National Disaster Management Authority leads the effort, emphasizing the importance of regular training, efficient communication planning, and community awareness drives.

