Ladakh's Strategic Mock Drill: Enhancing Disaster Readiness

A comprehensive mock drill exercise launched in Leh district, Ladakh, aims to strengthen disaster preparedness and respond to potential emergencies, officials announced.

Key focuses include inter-agency coordination and effective casualty management, with training set to run until August 23 involving various authorities including the Army, ITBP, and Air Force.

Major General Sudhir Bahl of the National Disaster Management Authority leads the effort, emphasizing the importance of regular training, efficient communication planning, and community awareness drives.

(With inputs from agencies.)