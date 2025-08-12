Left Menu

Ex-MLA Bachchu Kadu Convicted for Assault on IAS Officer

Former Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu was convicted for assaulting a public servant seven years after the incident. A court sentenced him to a three-month imprisonment, which was suspended pending appeal. Kadu made a threatening gesture towards an IAS officer, resulting in charges under sections 353 and 506 of IPC.

  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgement, former Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu has been convicted and sentenced to three months' imprisonment for assaulting a public servant. The verdict came seven years after Kadu's threatening gesture towards an IAS officer during a discussion in Mumbai.

Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Navander not only imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on Kadu but also underscored that a position of political power is no license to intimidate government officials. The judgement emphasized the need for protection of officers involved in policy-making, ensuring they can work without fear.

The court convicted Kadu under sections 353 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and highlighted that grievances must be addressed through appropriate legal avenues, not through acts of intimidation. Kadu's sentencing is suspended pending an appeal in a higher court, for which he has been granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

