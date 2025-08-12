Mamata Banerjee Calls for Enhanced District Role in Law and Order Amid Rising Murders
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has emphasized the need for district-level involvement in maintaining law and order amid a surge in murders. Speaking at a district magistrate meeting, she urged senior police and district officials to assume greater responsibilities and highlighted initiatives aiding migrant workers.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern over a series of recent murders in the state, urging greater involvement from district-level law enforcement.
During a surprise appearance at a district magistrate meeting, Banerjee assigned responsibility not just to local police station personnel but also to senior district officers. She emphasized the need for more direct supervision from SPs and police commissioners.
Addressing broader social issues, Banerjee directed district administrations to support returning migrant workers, emphasizing school admissions and government welfare access. She highlighted the 'Aamader Para, Aamader Samadhan' initiative, which allows community-driven development, and applauded the effective citizen-administration communication achieved so far.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
If we can shelter 1.5 cr migrant workers in Bengal, why can't you accept 22 lakh Bengali migrants working in other states: Mamata Banerjee.
Tragedy Strikes: Migrant Workers Die in Kerala Plant Accident
Heroic Rescue: Migrant Workers' Bravery Recognized at Presidential Event
TMC Rallies for Migrant Workers' Rights Amid Alleged Detentions
Cambodian Migrant Workers Return Home Amid Border Tensions